Who's Playing
USC @ Oregon State
Current Records: USC 17-7; Oregon State 9-16
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a matchup against the USC Trojans since Jan. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Oregon State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between the Beavers and the UCLA Bruins on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 62-47 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jordan Pope (17 points) was the top scorer for Oregon State.
Meanwhile, USC received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 78-60 to the Oregon Ducks. Despite the defeat, the Trojans got a solid performance out of guard Boogie Ellis, who had 19 points.
The losses put Oregon State at 9-16 and USC at 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Series History
USC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.
- Dec 04, 2022 - USC 63 vs. Oregon State 62
- Feb 24, 2022 - USC 94 vs. Oregon State 91
- Jan 13, 2022 - USC 81 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 28, 2021 - USC 75 vs. Oregon State 62
- Jan 19, 2021 - Oregon State 58 vs. USC 56
- Jan 25, 2020 - USC 75 vs. Oregon State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oregon State 67 vs. USC 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. USC 74
- Mar 08, 2018 - USC 61 vs. Oregon State 48
- Feb 17, 2018 - USC 72 vs. Oregon State 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - USC 74 vs. Oregon State 67
- Feb 09, 2017 - USC 92 vs. Oregon State 66
- Dec 28, 2016 - USC 70 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 02, 2016 - USC 81 vs. Oregon State 70
- Jan 24, 2016 - Oregon State 85 vs. USC 70