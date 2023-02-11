Who's Playing

USC @ Oregon State

Current Records: USC 17-7; Oregon State 9-16

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a matchup against the USC Trojans since Jan. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Oregon State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Beavers and the UCLA Bruins on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 62-47 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jordan Pope (17 points) was the top scorer for Oregon State.

Meanwhile, USC received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 78-60 to the Oregon Ducks. Despite the defeat, the Trojans got a solid performance out of guard Boogie Ellis, who had 19 points.

The losses put Oregon State at 9-16 and USC at 17-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

USC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.