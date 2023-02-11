Who's Playing
USC @ Oregon State
Current Records: USC 17-7; Oregon State 9-16
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a game against the USC Trojans since Jan. 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Oregon State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Beavers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 62-47 to the UCLA Bruins. Guard Jordan Pope (17 points) was the top scorer for Oregon State.
Meanwhile, USC ended up a good deal behind the Oregon Ducks when they played on Thursday, losing 78-60. A silver lining for USC was the play of guard Boogie Ellis, who had 19 points.
Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Beavers, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.
The losses put Oregon State at 9-16 and USC at 17-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon State has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. USC's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Trojans are a big 9-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
USC have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Oregon State.
- Dec 04, 2022 - USC 63 vs. Oregon State 62
- Feb 24, 2022 - USC 94 vs. Oregon State 91
- Jan 13, 2022 - USC 81 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 28, 2021 - USC 75 vs. Oregon State 62
- Jan 19, 2021 - Oregon State 58 vs. USC 56
- Jan 25, 2020 - USC 75 vs. Oregon State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oregon State 67 vs. USC 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. USC 74
- Mar 08, 2018 - USC 61 vs. Oregon State 48
- Feb 17, 2018 - USC 72 vs. Oregon State 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - USC 74 vs. Oregon State 67
- Feb 09, 2017 - USC 92 vs. Oregon State 66
- Dec 28, 2016 - USC 70 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 02, 2016 - USC 81 vs. Oregon State 70
- Jan 24, 2016 - Oregon State 85 vs. USC 70