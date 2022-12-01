Who's Playing

Washington @ Oregon State

Current Records: Washington 6-1; Oregon State 3-4

What to Know

The Washington Huskies won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (82-72 and 78-67) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Washington and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Huskies should still be riding high after a win, while the Beavers will be looking to right the ship.

Washington strolled past the Seattle Redhawks with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 77-66. Four players on Washington scored in the double digits: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (20), center Braxton Meah (18), guard Cole Bajema (16), and guard Jamal Bey (10).

Meanwhile, the contest between Oregon State and the Portland State Vikings on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 83-71, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Dexter Akanno had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Washington's victory brought them up to 6-1 while Oregon State's defeat pulled them down to 3-4. Washington is 4-1 after wins this season, and the Beavers are 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 11 games against Oregon State.