How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona State 10-5; Oregon 13-3

What to Know

The #9 Oregon Ducks are 7-1 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome ASU at 10:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ducks escaped with a win against the Arizona Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Oregon relied on the efforts of G Will Richardson, who had 21 points along with five boards, and G Chris Duarte, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, ASU beat the Oregon State Beavers 82-76 on Thursday. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the matchup for ASU, picking up 18 points. Edwards had trouble finding his footing against Arizona on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Ducks are now 13-3 while the Sun Devils sit at 10-5. The Ducks are 10-2 after wins this season, the Sun Devils 6-3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against Arizona State.