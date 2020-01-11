How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Oregon
Current Records: Arizona State 10-5; Oregon 13-3
What to Know
The #9 Oregon Ducks are 7-1 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome ASU at 10:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Ducks escaped with a win against the Arizona Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Oregon relied on the efforts of G Will Richardson, who had 21 points along with five boards, and G Chris Duarte, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, ASU beat the Oregon State Beavers 82-76 on Thursday. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the matchup for ASU, picking up 18 points. Edwards had trouble finding his footing against Arizona on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Ducks are now 13-3 while the Sun Devils sit at 10-5. The Ducks are 10-2 after wins this season, the Sun Devils 6-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against Arizona State.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 51
- Jan 19, 2019 - Arizona State 78 vs. Oregon 64
- Feb 23, 2018 - Oregon 75 vs. Arizona State 68
- Jan 11, 2018 - Oregon 76 vs. Arizona State 72
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oregon 80 vs. Arizona State 57
- Feb 02, 2017 - Oregon 71 vs. Arizona State 70
- Jan 31, 2016 - Oregon 91 vs. Arizona State 74
