How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona State 10-5; Oregon 13-3

What to Know

The #9 Oregon Ducks are 7-1 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome ASU at 10:30 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ducks escaped with a win against the Arizona Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Oregon relied on the efforts of G Will Richardson, who had 21 points along with five boards, and G Chris Duarte, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, ASU beat the Oregon State Beavers 82-76 on Thursday. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the matchup for ASU, picking up 18 points. Edwards had trouble finding his footing against Arizona on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Ducks are now 13-3 while the Sun Devils sit at 10-5. The Ducks are 10-2 after wins this season, the Sun Devils 6-3.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against Arizona State.

  • Mar 15, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 75
  • Feb 28, 2019 - Oregon 79 vs. Arizona State 51
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Arizona State 78 vs. Oregon 64
  • Feb 23, 2018 - Oregon 75 vs. Arizona State 68
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Oregon 76 vs. Arizona State 72
  • Mar 09, 2017 - Oregon 80 vs. Arizona State 57
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Oregon 71 vs. Arizona State 70
  • Jan 31, 2016 - Oregon 91 vs. Arizona State 74
