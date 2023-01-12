Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona State 13-3; Oregon 9-7

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks lost both of their matches to the Arizona State Sun Devils last season on scores of 67-69 and 57-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Oregon and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Ducks were able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Utes on Saturday, winning 70-60. Oregon's center N'Faly Dante was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils beat the Washington Huskies 73-65 on Sunday. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Devan Cambridge (18), guard Jamiya Neal (14), guard DJ Horne (12), and guard Frankie Collins (10).

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oregon, who are 8-7 against the spread.

The Ducks are now 9-7 while ASU sits at 13-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oregon ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.3 on average. The Sun Devils are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 4-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won ten out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.