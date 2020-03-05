How to watch Oregon vs. California: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

California @ Oregon

Current Records: California 13-16; Oregon 22-7

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the #13 Oregon Ducks since Feb. 11 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. California and the Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

California was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Utes on Saturday, winning 86-79. The Golden Bears' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Andre Kelly led the charge as he had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Oregon had enough points to win and then some against the Oregon State Beavers last Thursday, taking their matchup 69-54. It was another big night for Oregon's guard Payton Pritchard, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

California is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, California was in the race but had to settle for second with a 77-72 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 15-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against California.