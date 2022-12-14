Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Oregon

Current Records: California Riverside 6-3; Oregon 5-5

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Highlanders will be seeking to avenge the 71-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.

Things were close when California Riverside and the Idaho Vandals clashed on Sunday, but California Riverside ultimately edged out the opposition 76-74.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Oregon and the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Oregon wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory at home. Oregon relied on the efforts of forward Quincy Guerrier, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, and guard Will Richardson, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. That's Richardson's first triple-double of the season.

The Highlanders are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped California Riverside to 6-3 and the Ducks to 5-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when California Riverside and Oregon clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.49

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.