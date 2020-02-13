How to watch Oregon vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ Oregon
Current Records: Colorado 19-5; Oregon 18-6
What to Know
After three games on the road, the #17 Oregon Ducks are heading back home. The Ducks and the #16 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Colorado hopes will continue.
Oregon came up short against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, falling 63-53. Guard Payton Pritchard (16 points) was the top scorer for Oregon.
Meanwhile, Colorado beat the Stanford Cardinal 81-74 on Saturday. Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard D'Shawn Schwartz led the charge as he had 20 points along with seven rebounds.
Oregon is now 18-6 while Colorado sits at 19-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. As for Colorado, they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon 51
- Dec 31, 2017 - Oregon 77 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oregon 101 vs. Colorado 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 17, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Oregon 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cincinnati vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's UNC Asheville vs. Longwood game 10,000...
-
Georgia Tech upsets Louisville
Louisville's Quadrant 2 loss on Wednesday dropped it a full seed in expert Jerry Palm's bracket...
-
Alabama shatters record 3-point mark
Alabama attempted and made more 3-pointers than any SEC team ever Wednesday
-
Bracketology mailbag: Can VCU lose bid?
CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm answers your questions about the NCAA Tournament...
-
Bubble Watch: Florida, OSU in action
The Buckeyes could play themselves out of the bubble conversation with a win while the Gators...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium