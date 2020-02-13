How to watch Oregon vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Colorado @ Oregon

Current Records: Colorado 19-5; Oregon 18-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the #17 Oregon Ducks are heading back home. The Ducks and the #16 Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Colorado hopes will continue.

Oregon came up short against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, falling 63-53. Guard Payton Pritchard (16 points) was the top scorer for Oregon.

Meanwhile, Colorado beat the Stanford Cardinal 81-74 on Saturday. Colorado's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard D'Shawn Schwartz led the charge as he had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Oregon is now 18-6 while Colorado sits at 19-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 25th in college basketball. As for Colorado, they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Colorado have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon.