Who's Playing

No. 20 Connecticut @ Oregon

Current Records: Connecticut 5-0; Oregon 2-2

What to Know

The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Oregon Ducks at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. UConn should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon will be looking to right the ship.

If there were any doubts why the Huskies were heavy favorites Sunday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put a hurting on the Delaware State Hornets at home to the tune of 95-60. UConn's forward Adama Sanogo looked sharp as he had 26 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Oregon came up short against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 66-56. Forward Quincy Guerrier had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-11, 12-point finish.

UConn's victory brought them up to 5-0 while the Ducks' defeat pulled them down to 2-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies enter the contest with 5.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But Oregon is even better: they rank third in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 7.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon and Connecticut both have one win in their last two games.