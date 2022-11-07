Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ No. 21 Oregon

What to Know

The #21 Oregon Ducks and the Florida A&M Rattlers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon ended up 20-15 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 75-60. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida A&M (13-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Ducks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.21

Odds

The Ducks are a big 29-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oregon have won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last eight years.