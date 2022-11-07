Who's Playing
Florida A&M @ No. 21 Oregon
What to Know
The #21 Oregon Ducks and the Florida A&M Rattlers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon ended up 20-15 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 75-60. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Florida A&M (13-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oregon have won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last eight years.
- Dec 09, 2020 - Oregon 87 vs. Florida A&M 66
- Dec 18, 2018 - Oregon 71 vs. Florida A&M 64