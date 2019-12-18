How to watch Oregon vs. Montana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Montana @ No. 8 Oregon

Current Records: Montana 4-5; Oregon 8-2

What to Know

The #8 Oregon Ducks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Montana Grizzlies at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oregon has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Ducks escaped with a win against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. G Payton Pritchard and G Anthony Mathis were among the main playmakers for the Ducks as the former had 23 points and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Montana was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks two weeks ago, winning 77-70.

This next matchup looks promising for Oregon, who are favored by a full 19 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 8-2 and Montana to 4-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ducks and the Grizzlies clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 19-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.