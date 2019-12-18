How to watch Oregon vs. Montana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon vs. Montana basketball game
Who's Playing
Montana @ No. 8 Oregon
Current Records: Montana 4-5; Oregon 8-2
What to Know
The #8 Oregon Ducks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Montana Grizzlies at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Oregon has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Ducks escaped with a win against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. G Payton Pritchard and G Anthony Mathis were among the main playmakers for the Ducks as the former had 23 points and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, Montana was able to grind out a solid victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks two weeks ago, winning 77-70.
This next matchup looks promising for Oregon, who are favored by a full 19 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Oregon to 8-2 and Montana to 4-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ducks and the Grizzlies clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 19-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 13, 2016 - Oregon 81 vs. Montana 67
-
