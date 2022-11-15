Who's Playing

Montana State @ Oregon

Current Records: Montana State 1-1; Oregon 1-1

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head to Matthew Knight Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks. The Bobcats aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Montana State and the Long Beach State Beach on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Montana State wrapped it up with a 70-57 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Oregon lost to the UC Irvine Anteaters at home by a decisive 69-56 margin. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Oregon was far and away the favorite. Center N'Faly Dante put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with nine boards and four blocks.

Montana State's victory brought them up to 1-1 while the Ducks' defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats are stumbling into the game with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 76.5 on average. Oregon has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 43rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.09

Odds

The Ducks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.