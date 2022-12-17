Who's Playing

Portland @ Oregon

Current Records: Portland 8-5; Oregon 6-5

What to Know

The Portland Pilots have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Pilots simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the New Orleans Privateers at home 100-61. Guard Tyler Robertson was the offensive standout of the game for Portland, posting a double-double on 15 points and 15 dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oregon beat the California Riverside Highlanders 71-65 on Wednesday. Oregon got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brennan Rigsby (19), center N'Faly Dante (14), guard Will Richardson (13), and guard Rivaldo Soares (12).

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Portland suffered a grim 96-71 defeat to the Ducks when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Can the Pilots avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.12

Odds

The Ducks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won both of the games they've played against Portland in the last eight years.