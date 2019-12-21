How to watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ No. 8 Oregon
Current Records: Texas Southern 3-7; Oregon 9-2
What to Know
The #8 Oregon Ducks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Texas Southern Tigers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Oregon simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Montana Grizzlies 81-48. The Ducks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Will Richardson led the charge as he had 14 points. Richardson didn't help his team much against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the game between Texas Southern and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Texas Southern falling 91-73, it was darn close. G Tyrik Armstrong did his best for Texas Southern, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Oregon's win lifted them to 9-2 while Texas Southern's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Ducks can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Ducks slightly, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 27-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Oregon and Texas Southern both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 26, 2018 - Texas Southern 89 vs. Oregon 84
- Dec 11, 2017 - Oregon 74 vs. Texas Southern 68
