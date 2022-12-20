Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Oregon

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-4; Oregon 7-5

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Matthew Knight Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Portland Pilots typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oregon proved too difficult a challenge. The Ducks blew past the Pilots 78-56. Guard Brennan Rigsby and guard Will Richardson were among the main playmakers for Oregon as the former had 14 points in addition to six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 12 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley made easy work of the Antelope Valley Pioneers this past Friday and carried off an 80-54 victory.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon is now 7-5 while the Wolverines sit at 8-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Ducks enter the game with 5.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But Utah Valley is even better: they rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.8 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Ducks are a big 12-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.