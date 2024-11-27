Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-6, Pacific 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Golden Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Pacific Tigers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Alex G. Spanos Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Sunday, Arkansas Pine Bluff took a serious blow against Missouri, falling 112-63. The Golden Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-25.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Chop Paljor, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points, and Klemen Vuga, who scored eight points in addition to seven rebounds. Paljor's performance made up for a slower matchup against Texas Tech last Monday.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Missouri on the road and fell 91-56. The match marked Pacific's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Pacific had strong showings from Elias Ralph, who earned 19 points plus six rebounds and three blocks, and Seth Jones, who had 15 points. Ralph had some trouble finding his footing against Arkansas last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Pacific was Petar Krivokapic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-6. As for Pacific, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Arkansas Pine Bluff might still be hurting after the devastating 74-50 defeat they got from Pacific when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Pacific is a big 16.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pacific has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 7 years.