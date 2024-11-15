Halftime Report

N. Arizona has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against Pacific.

If N. Arizona keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Pacific will have to make due with a 3-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: N. Arizona 2-1, Pacific 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Pacific is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83 points per game this season.

Pacific is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Hawaii just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 76-66 to the Warriors. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Stanford but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. There's no need to mince words: N. Arizona lost to Stanford on Tuesday, and N. Arizona lost bad. The score wound up at 90-64. The Lumberjacks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-26.

The losing side was boosted by Trent McLaughlin, who had 20 points. What's more, he also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Pacific's defeat was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-0. As for N. Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pacific just can't miss this season, having drained 50.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've drained 48.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Pacific is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Pacific is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Arizona has won both of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 2 years.