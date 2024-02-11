Halftime Report

San Diego is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Diego leads 45-43 over the Tigers.

San Diego came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: San Diego 14-11, Pacific 6-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Diego Toreros and the Pacific Tigers are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Alex G. Spanos Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, San Diego will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, the Toreros narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Lions 79-77. The win made it back-to-back wins for San Diego.

San Diego's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Wayne McKinney III, who scored 24 points along with six assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McKinney III has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Steven Jamerson II, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 84-43 defeat at the hands of the Gaels. Pacific has struggled against the Gaels recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Saint Mary's pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

The Toreros' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-11. As for the Tigers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season.

San Diego came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 99-94. Can San Diego avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Pacific has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.