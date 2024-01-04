Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: San Fran. 11-4, Pacific 6-9

San Fran. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Fran. Dons and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spanos Center. If the odds can be believed, San Fran. is looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

San Fran. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Delta Devils at home to the tune of 92-42. With San Fran. ahead 51-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Jonathan Mogbo was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He set a new season high mark in steals with five. Another player making a difference was Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 80-66 win over the Keelhaulers on Saturday.

The Dons' win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.5 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 6-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: San Fran. just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given San Fran.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Fran. strolled past Pacific in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 80-63. Does San Fran. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pacific turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

San Fran. is a big 19.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.