Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Pacific

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 2-1; Pacific 2-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Pacific Tigers are heading back home. They will take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Spanos Center. Last year, Pacific and Cal State Fullerton were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Tigers made easy work of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Tuesday and carried off a 93-63 victory.

Meanwhile, the Titans were able to grind out a solid win over the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday, winning 94-85.

Pacific is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pacific is 22nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79 on average. Cal State Fullerton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton won two games and tied two games in their last four contests with Pacific.