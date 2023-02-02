Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Pacific

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-16; Pacific 11-12

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Spanos Center. Pacific will be strutting in after a victory while Pepperdine will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 95-89 win. Guard Luke Avdalovic and guard Keylan Boone were among the main playmakers for Pacific as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five rebounds and the latter shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Pepperdine and the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Pepperdine falling 84-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Waves was the play of forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Pacific is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-7 against the spread when favored.

The Tigers' win brought them up to 11-12 while Pepperdine's loss pulled them down to 7-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pacific is stumbling into the contest with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.