Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Pacific
Current Records: San Francisco 16-12; Pacific 13-14
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers are 3-11 against the San Francisco Dons since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Pacific and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. Guard Keylan Boone was the offensive standout of the matchup for Pacific, picking up 30 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the Pepperdine Waves 88-80 on Saturday. San Francisco can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrell Roberts, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.
Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Tigers, who are 12-13 against the spread.
Pacific is now 13-14 while San Francisco sits at 16-12. Pacific is 6-6 after wins this season, San Francisco 8-7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Dons are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pacific.
- Jan 19, 2023 - San Francisco 78 vs. Pacific 57
- Feb 21, 2022 - San Francisco 104 vs. Pacific 71
- Feb 27, 2021 - Pacific 76 vs. San Francisco 69
- Mar 07, 2020 - San Francisco 72 vs. Pacific 54
- Feb 06, 2020 - Pacific 60 vs. San Francisco 48
- Jan 11, 2020 - San Francisco 79 vs. Pacific 75
- Jan 17, 2019 - San Francisco 53 vs. Pacific 52
- Mar 03, 2018 - San Francisco 71 vs. Pacific 70
- Feb 22, 2018 - San Francisco 84 vs. Pacific 74
- Jan 25, 2018 - San Francisco 69 vs. Pacific 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - San Francisco 81 vs. Pacific 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Francisco 72 vs. Pacific 51
- Feb 25, 2016 - Pacific 79 vs. San Francisco 70
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Francisco 89 vs. Pacific 76