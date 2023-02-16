Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Pacific

Current Records: San Francisco 16-12; Pacific 13-14

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers are 3-11 against the San Francisco Dons since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Pacific and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. Guard Keylan Boone was the offensive standout of the matchup for Pacific, picking up 30 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco beat the Pepperdine Waves 88-80 on Saturday. San Francisco can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrell Roberts, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Tigers, who are 12-13 against the spread.

Pacific is now 13-14 while San Francisco sits at 16-12. Pacific is 6-6 after wins this season, San Francisco 8-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Dons are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Pacific.