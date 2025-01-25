Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Columbia 11-5, Penn 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Columbia Lions and the Penn Quakers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. The Quakers have the home-court advantage, but the Lions are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Columbia is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Monday. They took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Princeton. That's two games in a row now that the Lions have lost by exactly four points.

Meanwhile, Penn came into Monday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Harvard 82-67 on Monday. That 15 point margin sets a new team best for the Quakers this season.

Columbia's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Penn, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, Penn will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia came up short against Penn when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 84-72. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Columbia is a 4.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.