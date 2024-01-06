Who's Playing
Dartmouth Big Green @ Penn Quakers
Current Records: Dartmouth 4-9, Penn 8-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
What to Know
After three games on the road, Penn is heading back home. The Penn Quakers and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Penn and boy were they right. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 88-68 walloping at the hands of the Tigers on Tuesday. Penn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-32.
Sam Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Big Green ended up a good deal behind the Commodores on Saturday and lost 69-53. Dartmouth has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Quakers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-9.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Penn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.5 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 61.5 points per game. The only thing between Penn and another offensive beatdown is Dartmouth. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Penn beat Dartmouth 89-79 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Penn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Penn 89 vs. Dartmouth 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - Dartmouth 75 vs. Penn 71
- Feb 26, 2022 - Dartmouth 84 vs. Penn 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Penn 78 vs. Dartmouth 68
- Feb 21, 2020 - Dartmouth 66 vs. Penn 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Penn 54 vs. Dartmouth 46
- Mar 02, 2019 - Penn 65 vs. Dartmouth 51
- Feb 15, 2019 - Penn 82 vs. Dartmouth 79
- Feb 23, 2018 - Penn 74 vs. Dartmouth 46
- Feb 09, 2018 - Penn 64 vs. Dartmouth 61