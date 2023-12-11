Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Howard 3-5, Penn 6-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will be playing at home against the Howard Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Palestra. The timing is sure in Penn's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Howard has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Penn on Saturday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 81-66 to the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, Penn saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Spinoso, who scored 10 points along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Bison came up short against the Bearcats two weeks ago and fell 86-81.

Howard's defeat came about despite a quality game from Seth Towns, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Hairston, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Quakers' loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Bison, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Howard struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Penn's way against Howard when the teams last played back in December of 2019 as Penn made off with a 81-62 victory. Will Penn repeat their success, or does Howard have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won both of the games they've played against Howard in the last 6 years.