Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: La Salle 5-2, Penn 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Penn has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the La Salle Explorers at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Penn will be strutting in after a win while La Salle will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Penn proved on Sunday. They strolled past the Hawks with points to spare, taking the game 76-61.

Meanwhile, La Salle pushed their score all the way to 99 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 106-99 to the Owls. Even though they lost, La Salle's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 77.1 points per game (they're now ranked 138th in scoring overall).

The losing side was boosted by Jhamir Brickus, who scored 41 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Khalil Brantley was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Quakers have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.0 points per game. As for the Explorers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Penn couldn't quite finish off La Salle in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 84-81. Can Penn avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn has won 4 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.