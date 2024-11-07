Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 0-1, Penn 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn Quakers will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Palestra. The Hawks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Quakers, who come in off a win.

Penn is coming home in high spirits after they had to open their season on the road against N.J. Tech. Penn escaped with a win on Monday against N.J. Tech by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against Vanderbilt, falling 102-63.

Despite their defeat, Md.-E. Shore saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ketron Shaw, who posted 23 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Md.-E. Shore struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Vanderbilt pulled down 17.

Penn couldn't quite finish off Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 83-80. Will Penn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Md.-E. Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.