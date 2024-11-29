Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Navy 2-4, Penn 2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Navy has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Penn Quakers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. The Midshipmen are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Navy finally turned things around against Wash. College on Monday. They put a hurting on the Shoremen to the tune of 94-43. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Midshipmen have posted since December 17, 2023.

Navy was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against Villanova, falling 93-49. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Navy's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-4. As for Penn, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Navy suffered a grim 66-45 defeat to Penn when the teams last played back in November of 2017. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Navy was down 43-16.

Odds

Penn is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Penn.