Yale Bulldogs @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Yale 16-6, Penn 9-13

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

After four games on the road, Penn is heading back home. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra.

It's hard to win when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Penn found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Yale waltzed into their game on Saturday with eight straight wins but they left with nine. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 80-78 win over the Big Red.

The Quakers dropped their record down to 9-13 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.9 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Penn lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 74-58 margin in their previous meeting last Saturday. Will Penn have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Yale has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn.