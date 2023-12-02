Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Bucknell 2-7, Penn State 4-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Penn State has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Bucknell Bison at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Penn State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 86-74 to the Rams. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Penn State got a solid performance out of Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 27 points along with 5 assists. Less helpful for Penn State was Zach Hicks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Bucknell's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 85-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bucknell in their matchups with Princeton: they've now lost five in a row.

The Nittany Lions' loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Bison, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Penn State against Bucknell in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 as the team secured a 98-70 win. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn State has won both of the games they've played against Bucknell in the last 8 years.