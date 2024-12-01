Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Buffalo 4-3, Penn State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Penn State is heading back home. They will welcome the Buffalo Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 91.9 points per game this season.

Penn State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Clemson just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 75-67 to the Tigers. The match marked the Nittany Lions' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Baldwin Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against Fordham on Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Buffalo won against Morgan State on Friday with 82 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Monday. Buffalo pulled ahead with an 82-81 photo finish over North Carolina A&T. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but the Bulls were the better team in the second half.

Buffalo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anquan Boldin Jr. led the charge by scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Boldin Jr. also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Ryan Sabol, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points.

Having lost for the first time this season, Penn State fell to 6-1. As for Buffalo, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.9 points per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.