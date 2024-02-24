Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Indiana 14-12, Penn State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

Penn State and the Hoosiers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Penn State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Penn State can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Fighting Illini, the Nittany Lions got past the Fighting Illini on a last-second free throw courtesy of Zach Hicks with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. With that win, Penn State brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Penn State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Hicks, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Nick Kern Jr., who scored 22 points along with two steals. Kern Jr. didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against the Cornhuskers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Qudus Wahab was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 85-70 bruising from the Cornhuskers. Indiana's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Malik Reneau, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. He didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions' win bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Hoosiers, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 14-12.

Penn State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hoosiers in their previous matchup on February 3rd, winning 85-71. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hoosiers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Penn State is a 4-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Penn State and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.