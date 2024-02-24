Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Indiana 14-12, Penn State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Penn State and the Hoosiers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Indiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Penn State, who comes in off a win.

Penn State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted by the Fighting Illini 90-89 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch free throw from Zach Hicks with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. With that victory, Penn State brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Hicks, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Nick Kern Jr., who scored 22 points along with two steals. Kern Jr. didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against the Cornhuskers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Qudus Wahab, who scored 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana on Wednesday, but the final result did not. The contest between them and the Cornhuskers wasn't particularly close, with the Hoosiers falling 85-70. Indiana's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Reneau, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Reneau didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions' win bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Hoosiers, they dropped their record down to 14-12 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

Penn State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hoosiers when the teams last played on February 3rd, winning 85-71. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hoosiers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn State and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.