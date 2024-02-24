Who's Playing
Indiana Hoosiers @ Penn State Nittany Lions
Current Records: Indiana 14-12, Penn State 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Penn State and the Hoosiers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Indiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Penn State, who comes in off a win.
Penn State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted by the Fighting Illini 90-89 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch free throw from Zach Hicks with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. With that victory, Penn State brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.
Penn State can attribute much of their success to Hicks, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Nick Kern Jr., who scored 22 points along with two steals. Kern Jr. didn't help Penn State's cause all that much against the Cornhuskers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Qudus Wahab, who scored 13 points along with two blocks.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana on Wednesday, but the final result did not. The contest between them and the Cornhuskers wasn't particularly close, with the Hoosiers falling 85-70. Indiana's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
Despite their loss, Indiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Reneau, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Reneau didn't help Indiana's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Nittany Lions' win bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Hoosiers, they dropped their record down to 14-12 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.
Penn State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hoosiers when the teams last played on February 3rd, winning 85-71. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hoosiers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Penn State and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Penn State 85 vs. Indiana 71
- Mar 11, 2023 - Penn State 77 vs. Indiana 73
- Jan 11, 2023 - Penn State 85 vs. Indiana 66
- Jan 26, 2022 - Indiana 74 vs. Penn State 57
- Jan 02, 2022 - Penn State 61 vs. Indiana 58
- Dec 30, 2020 - Indiana 87 vs. Penn State 85
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana 68 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Penn State 64 vs. Indiana 49
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 64 vs. Penn State 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Indiana 74 vs. Penn State 70