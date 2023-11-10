Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Lehigh 0-1, Penn State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bryce Jordan Center. Lehigh might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Monday.

Lehigh couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red.

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their match on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 79-45 win over the Hornets. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-18.

Penn State relied on the efforts of Kanye Clary, who earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds, and Jameel Brown, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Big Red's victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Mountain Hawks' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.