Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Michigan State 15-9, Penn State 12-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Michigan State is 8-2 against the Nittany Lions since March of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Michigan State, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Michigan State made sure to put some points up on the board against the Fighting Illini on Saturday. The Spartans walked away with an 88-80 victory over the Fighting Illini. With that win, Michigan State brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Michigan State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from A.J. Hoggard, who scored 23 points along with five assists and two steals. It was the first time this season that Hoggard scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Hall, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Penn State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 3 on offense.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Kern Jr., who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 17 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Penn State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 15-9 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Nittany Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Michigan State and the Nittany Lions are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Michigan State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Michigan State against the Nittany Lions in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 92-61 win. With Michigan State ahead 51-26 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Michigan State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.