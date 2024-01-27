Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Minnesota 12-7, Penn State 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.92

What to Know

Penn State and Minnesota are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Buckeyes and fell 79-67.

The losing side was boosted by Puff Johnson, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Badgers by a score of 61-59. Minnesota has not had much luck with Wisconsin recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Minnesota's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points along with nine assists and five rebounds, and Dawson Garcia who scored ten points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.

The Nittany Lions bumped their record down to 9-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Golden Gophers, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Penn State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Penn State is expected to win, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Penn State is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.