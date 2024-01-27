Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Penn State Nittany Lions
Current Records: Minnesota 12-7, Penn State 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Ticket Cost: $6.92
What to Know
Penn State and Minnesota are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Nittany Lions couldn't handle the Buckeyes and fell 79-67.
The losing side was boosted by Puff Johnson, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Badgers by a score of 61-59. Minnesota has not had much luck with Wisconsin recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.
Minnesota's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Hawkins, who scored 16 points along with nine assists and five rebounds, and Dawson Garcia who scored ten points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hawkins has scored all season.
The Nittany Lions bumped their record down to 9-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Golden Gophers, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
As for their next game, Penn State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Penn State is expected to win, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Odds
Penn State is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 150 points.
Series History
Penn State and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Penn State 76 vs. Minnesota 69
- Mar 09, 2022 - Penn State 60 vs. Minnesota 51
- Feb 17, 2022 - Penn State 67 vs. Minnesota 46
- Feb 12, 2022 - Minnesota 76 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 03, 2021 - Penn State 84 vs. Minnesota 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn State 83 vs. Minnesota 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Minnesota 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Mar 14, 2019 - Minnesota 77 vs. Penn State 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Minnesota 65 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Minnesota 95 vs. Penn State 84