Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Morehead State 2-2, Penn State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will stay at home for another game and welcome the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Penn State meant business on Tuesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Red Flash squad that was allowing just 81 per contest. The Nittany Lions blew past the Red Flash, posting a 83-53 victory at home. With Penn State ahead 46-18 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Qudus Wahab led the charge by earning 12 points along with 6 rebounds. Wahab is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Another player making a difference was Ace Baldwin Jr., who earned 11 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the Bears 74-66 on Tuesday. The victory was just what Morehead State needed coming off of a 87-57 defeat in their prior contest.

The Nittany Lions pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 78.7 points per game. As for the Eagles, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.