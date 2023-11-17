Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Morehead State 2-2, Penn State 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles earned a 74-66 victory over the Bears. The win was just what Morehead State needed coming off of a 87-57 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Penn State waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They put a hurting on the Red Flash at home to the tune of 83-53. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-18.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Qudus Wahab led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 6 rebounds. Wahab is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. Another player making a difference was Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 11 points along with 3 steals.

The win got the Eagles back to even at 2-2. As for the Nittany Lions, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record.

Morehead State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Penn State is a big 13-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

