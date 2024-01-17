Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Penn State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Wisconsin.

Penn State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Wisconsin 13-3, Penn State 8-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.64

What to Know

Wisconsin is 9-1 against Penn State since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Wisconsin will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact Wisconsin proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 71-63. 71 seems to be a good number for Wisconsin as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Max Klesmit, who scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions lost to the Boilermakers on the road by a decisive 95-78 margin on Saturday. Penn State has struggled against Purdue recently, as their match on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored seven points along with 13 assists and five steals. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Nick Kern Jr., who scored 18 points.

Even though they lost, Penn State were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Badgers' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.6 points per game. As for the Nittany Lions, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wisconsin and Penn State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 6-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.