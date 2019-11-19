How to watch Penn State vs. Bucknell: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Bucknell basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State (home) vs. Bucknell (away)
Current Records: Penn State 3-0; Bucknell 2-2
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bucknell needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 83-81.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Penn State took down the Georgetown Hoyas 81-66.
The Bison are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
It was close but no cigar for Bucknell as they fell 62-58 to Penn State when the teams last met four seasons ago. Can the Bison avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bison.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 28, 2015 - Penn State 62 vs. Bucknell 58
