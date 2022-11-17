Who's Playing

Furman @ Penn State

Current Records: Furman 2-0; Penn State 3-0

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Paladins and the Belmont Bruins this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Furman wrapped it up with an 89-74 win at home.

Meanwhile, Penn State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on the Nittany Lions scored in the double digits: guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (11), guard Camren Wynter (11), and guard Seth Lundy (10). That's Jalen Pickett's first triple-double of the season.

The wins brought Furman up to 2-0 and Penn State to 3-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Furman ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.40% on the season. The Nittany Lions displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 43.20% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.