How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa @ Penn State
Current Records: Iowa 10-3; Penn State 11-2
What to Know
The #21 Penn State Nittany Lions and the #23 Iowa Hawkeyes are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Penn State took their contest on Sunday with ease, bagging a 90-59 win over the Cornell Big Red. Penn State's F Mike Watkins was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Iowa entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 93-51 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls. That 42-point margin sets a new personal best for the Hawkeyes on the season.
The wins brought the Nittany Lions up to 11-2 and the Hawkeyes to 10-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nittany Lions enter the game with 80.4 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Hawkeyes are even better: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.8 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.
- Jan 16, 2019 - Iowa 89 vs. Penn State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Iowa 58
- Dec 02, 2017 - Penn State 77 vs. Iowa 73
- Mar 05, 2017 - Iowa 90 vs. Penn State 79
- Feb 17, 2016 - Penn State 79 vs. Iowa 75
- Feb 03, 2016 - Iowa 73 vs. Penn State 49
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 6 Memphis set for UGA
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now 10-0 without James Wiseman
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic