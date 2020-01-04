How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Penn State

Current Records: Iowa 10-3; Penn State 11-2

What to Know

The #21 Penn State Nittany Lions and the #23 Iowa Hawkeyes are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Penn State took their contest on Sunday with ease, bagging a 90-59 win over the Cornell Big Red. Penn State's F Mike Watkins was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They claimed a resounding 93-51 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls. That 42-point margin sets a new personal best for the Hawkeyes on the season.

The wins brought the Nittany Lions up to 11-2 and the Hawkeyes to 10-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Nittany Lions enter the game with 80.4 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Hawkeyes are even better: they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.8 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State and Iowa both have three wins in their last six games.