Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Penn State

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 0-1; Penn State 1-0

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while the Greyhounds will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Loyola-Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 72-66 to the DePaul Blue Demons. Loyola-Maryland's loss came about despite a quality game from Kenneth Jones, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 93-68 margin over the Winthrop Eagles. Penn State got double-digit scores from four players: Jalen Pickett (23), Andrew Funk (22), Myles Dread (12), and Seth Lundy (10).

Loyola-Maryland's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Penn State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. In Penn State's win, Jalen Pickett had 23 points and five assists along with five rebounds and Andrew Funk shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points. We'll see if Loyola-Maryland have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.