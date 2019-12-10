How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Penn State (home) vs. No. 4 Maryland (away)

Current Records: Penn State 7-2; Maryland 10-0

What to Know

The #4 Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 3-3), but not for long. Maryland is packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against Penn State on Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

Maryland escaped with a win on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini by the margin of a single free throw on Saturday, 59-58. No one put up better numbers for Maryland than G Anthony Cowan Jr., who really brought his A game. He had 20 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 106-74, which was the final score in Penn State's tilt against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from G Izaiah Brockington, who had 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-0 while Penn State's defeat dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Nittany Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State and Maryland both have three wins in their last six games.