How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Penn State (home) vs. No. 4 Maryland (away)
Current Records: Penn State 7-2; Maryland 10-0
What to Know
The #4 Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 3-3), but not for long. Maryland is packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against Penn State on Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
Maryland escaped with a win on Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini by the margin of a single free throw on Saturday, 59-58. No one put up better numbers for Maryland than G Anthony Cowan Jr., who really brought his A game. He had 20 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 106-74, which was the final score in Penn State's tilt against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State's loss came about despite a quality game from G Izaiah Brockington, who had 19 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Maryland are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5 against the spread.
Maryland's victory lifted them to 10-0 while Penn State's defeat dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Nittany Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nittany Lions.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State and Maryland both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Penn State 78 vs. Maryland 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - Maryland 66 vs. Penn State 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Maryland 70
- Jan 02, 2018 - Maryland 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 07, 2017 - Penn State 70 vs. Maryland 64
- Dec 30, 2015 - Maryland 70 vs. Penn State 64
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke's Carey is Freshman of the Week
Carey had a stellar week and Edwards bumps UNC's Cole Anthony from the top spot in our freshman...
-
Louisville vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
This AP voter has Ohio State way too low
The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points
-
WKU star will miss season with injury
Bassey was leading the Hilltoppers in blocks, points and rebounds before sustaining an injury...
-
Coaches Poll: Duke back into top five
Only one team drops out, but there's a lot of movement within the top 25
-
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 3
Louisville and Kansas stayed steady at Nos. 1 and 2, while OSU moved up to No. 3
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans