Who's Playing

Maryland @ Penn State

Current Records: Maryland 20-10; Penn State 18-12

What to Know

The #21 Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET March 5 at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Maryland received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 73-62 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Jahmir Young had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions skirted by the Northwestern Wildcats 68-65 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Camren Wynter as the clock expired. Wynter was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.

Maryland is now 20-10 while Penn State sits at 18-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. Less enviably, the Nittany Lions are stumbling into the game with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland.