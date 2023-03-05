Who's Playing
Maryland @ Penn State
Current Records: Maryland 20-10; Penn State 18-12
What to Know
The #21 Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET March 5 at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a loss.
Maryland received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 73-62 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Guard Jahmir Young had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions skirted by the Northwestern Wildcats 68-65 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Camren Wynter as the clock expired. Wynter was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points.
Maryland is now 20-10 while Penn State sits at 18-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maryland comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.6. Less enviably, the Nittany Lions are stumbling into the game with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn State have won six out of their last 11 games against Maryland.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Maryland 74 vs. Penn State 68
- Feb 21, 2022 - Maryland 67 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 07, 2021 - Penn State 66 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Penn State 55 vs. Maryland 50
- Dec 10, 2019 - Penn State 76 vs. Maryland 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Penn State 78 vs. Maryland 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - Maryland 66 vs. Penn State 59
- Feb 07, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Maryland 70
- Jan 02, 2018 - Maryland 75 vs. Penn State 69
- Feb 07, 2017 - Penn State 70 vs. Maryland 64
- Dec 30, 2015 - Maryland 70 vs. Penn State 64