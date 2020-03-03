How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Penn State
Current Records: Michigan State 20-9; Penn State 21-8
What to Know
The #20 Penn State Nittany Lions and the #16 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Penn State came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday, falling 77-68. The Nittany Lions' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Seth Lundy, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, and forward Lamar Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins on the road this past Saturday as they won 78-66. It was another big night for MSU's forward Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.
Penn State is now 21-8 while MSU sits at 20-9. MSU is 13-6 after wins this season, and Penn State is 4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.85
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won five out of their last seven games against Penn State.
- Feb 04, 2020 - Penn State 75 vs. Michigan State 70
- Jan 13, 2019 - Michigan State 71 vs. Penn State 56
- Jan 31, 2018 - Michigan State 76 vs. Penn State 68
- Mar 09, 2017 - Michigan State 78 vs. Penn State 51
- Jan 07, 2017 - Penn State 72 vs. Michigan State 63
- Feb 28, 2016 - Michigan State 88 vs. Penn State 57
- Jan 10, 2016 - Michigan State 92 vs. Penn State 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony Edwards claims FOTW honor
The Georgia star is our Freshman of the Week and has shown why he's considered the No. 1 pick...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylor stays at No. 3
Scott Drew's Bears now have 11 Quadrant 1 victories on the resume
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan St. vs. Penn St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Penn State matchup...
-
MSU vs. South Carolina odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Mississippi State vs. South Carolina...
-
No. 4 Baylor outlasts Texas Tech in OT
Both Baylor and Texas Tech needed wins for different reasons, and the Bears prevailed after...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish