How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan State 20-9; Penn State 21-8

What to Know

The #20 Penn State Nittany Lions and the #16 Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Penn State came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday, falling 77-68. The Nittany Lions' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Seth Lundy, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, and forward Lamar Stevens, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins on the road this past Saturday as they won 78-66. It was another big night for MSU's forward Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards along with six dimes.

Penn State is now 21-8 while MSU sits at 20-9. MSU is 13-6 after wins this season, and Penn State is 4-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.85

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Michigan State have won five out of their last seven games against Penn State.