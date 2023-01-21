Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Penn State

Current Records: Nebraska 10-9; Penn State 12-6

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 2:15 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Penn State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 63-60 to the Wisconsin Badgers. This is Penn State's third heartbreak in a row against Wisconsin following a 51-49 defeat last February. A silver lining for Penn State was the play of guard Jalen Pickett, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to six dimes.

Speaking of close games: the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. The Cornhuskers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 win. Guard Sam Griesel (15 points) was the top scorer for Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Penn State suffered a grim 93-70 defeat to Nebraska when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Can Penn State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.49

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Nebraska.