How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Penn State
Current Records: Ohio State 12-5; Penn State 12-5
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the #21 Ohio State Buckeyes at noon ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Nittany Lions were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-69 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. G Myreon Jones (15 points), F Seth Lundy (15 points), and F Lamar Stevens (14 points) were the top scorers for the Nittany Lions.
Meanwhile, OSU didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 80-68. F Kaleb Wesson and G CJ Walker were among the main playmakers for the Buckeyes as the former posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points and the latter had 18 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Nittany Lions are pulverized by the Buckeyes 106-74 the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe Penn State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won five out of their last eight games against Penn State.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Ohio State 106 vs. Penn State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Ohio State 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Penn State 69 vs. Ohio State 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Penn State 79 vs. Ohio State 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Ohio State 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Penn State 75
- Jan 25, 2016 - Ohio State 66 vs. Penn State 46
