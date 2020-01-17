How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Penn State

Current Records: Ohio State 12-5; Penn State 12-5

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will square off against the #21 Ohio State Buckeyes at noon ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Nittany Lions were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-69 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. G Myreon Jones (15 points), F Seth Lundy (15 points), and F Lamar Stevens (14 points) were the top scorers for the Nittany Lions.

Meanwhile, OSU didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 80-68. F Kaleb Wesson and G CJ Walker were among the main playmakers for the Buckeyes as the former posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points and the latter had 18 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Nittany Lions are pulverized by the Buckeyes 106-74 the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe Penn State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won five out of their last eight games against Penn State.