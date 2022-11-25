Who's Playing
Hartford @ Pennsylvania
Current Records: Hartford 3-3; Pennsylvania 2-4
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Pennsylvania Quakers are heading back home. They will take on the Hartford Hawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UPenn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed a 74-68 win over the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday.
As for Hartford, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the FDU-Florham Devils on Tuesday. The Hawks put a hurting on FDU-Florham at home to the tune of 82-45.
UPenn is now 2-4 while Hartford sits at 3-3. The Quakers are 0-1 after wins this season, Hartford 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.