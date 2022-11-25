Who's Playing

Hartford @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Hartford 3-3; Pennsylvania 2-4

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Pennsylvania Quakers are heading back home. They will take on the Hartford Hawks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UPenn can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed a 74-68 win over the Lafayette Leopards on Tuesday.

As for Hartford, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the FDU-Florham Devils on Tuesday. The Hawks put a hurting on FDU-Florham at home to the tune of 82-45.

UPenn is now 2-4 while Hartford sits at 3-3. The Quakers are 0-1 after wins this season, Hartford 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.